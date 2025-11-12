Jaden Bray’s Possible Return Could Change Everything for WVU’s Offense in 2026
One of the most overlooked losses for West Virginia in 2025 is wide receiver Jaden Bray. Yes, he hasn't produced much in his two years as a Mountaineer, but that's solely due to a bothersome foot injury. He proved he could be a playmaker at this level during his time at Oklahoma State, and when healthy, he can be a nice complementary piece.
During Rich Rodriguez's radio show Monday night, he provided an update on Bray and running back Jahiem White, who are both out for the season.
"They both have had surgery. Jaden had a similar injury, I think, before, so this was kind of fixing that one up, and that's gone well. And Jahiem's surgery, he just got back, he had an appointment last week to check on that, and he seems to be doing good too. Those guys are around every day, and obviously, we miss them. It's hard for them. If I were them, it would be hard to stand there and watch and not play, but they want to be around their teammates. Thankfully, should be able to get this year back and be ready to roll in spring.
This seems like Rodriguez is confident Bray will be able to get a medical waiver and return to the Mountaineers in 2026. Why is this such a big deal?
Changes portal priorities
WVU is going to want to spend a decent amount of money in the transfer portal, rebuilding the offensive line and secondary. Those are not cheap areas of the roster to fill, but neither is receiver. WVU could still go out and get a top-tier receiver, but it's not necessary if Bray returns. Instead, they can get some productive receivers who may not cost as much and be the fourth or fifth options in the passing game. Saving some money at receiver will allow them to spend more elsewhere.
More opportunities for Cam Vaughn
Since Bray went out, teams have been shifting their full attention to Vaughn by playing press-man coverage and shading a safety over the top. If they get beat through the air, they are daring guys like Jeff Weimer, Rodney Gallagher, Justin Smith-Brown, etc., to be the ones to make them pay, and they're fine with that. Having Bray in the fold gives WVU another big, lengthy receiver who the defense will have to respect, especially vertically. This will free some space up for Vaughn on the other side and create more opportunities to get him the football.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I break down why Bray's potential return would be huge for this offense.
