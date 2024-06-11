Safety Sammy Etienne Reveals Where WVU Stands Ahead of Decision
The recruiting process is winding down for 2025 Auburndale, Florida safety Sammy Etienne.
Tuesday morning, he informed Mountaineers Now that he will no longer take an official visit to UConn and will be focusing on two schools - Kansas State and West Virginia - prior to making his commitment on Monday.
Etienne will have his official visit with K-State this weekend, but West Virginia is in a terrific spot thanks to a strong trip to Morgantown this past weekend.
"WVU is definitely on top of the board for me. Seeing how well players and coaches are connected and also seeing the plans that coaches have for me there. I can see myself really fitting into the program at WVU."
Etienne also noted that he enjoyed spending time with the other recruits at Neal Brown's house and having dinner on the field at Milan Puskar Stadium. "It was really big for me, just seeing the culture & seeing how everything operates."
As a junior, Etienne totaled 59 tackles four pass breakups, and an interception.
