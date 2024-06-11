Good or Bad News? Top WVU Target Bumps Up Decision Date
Class of 2025 cornerback Deuce Edwards (Richmond, VA) informed me Monday afternoon that he will be moving up his decision date from June 22nd to this Saturday, June 15th.
Edwards does have an official visit planned to Michigan State for June 14-16, but did not reveal whether or not he will still make that trip. Given the timing of the expected announcement this weekend I'd venture to say it's unlikely.
So, is this good news for West Virginia? Yes.
Assuming he's canceled the visit to Michigan State, it gives WVU a 50/50 shot of landing him with Virginia Tech being the other finalist. He is coming off an official from VT, so changing the decision date immediately following that visit could spark some concern for Mountaineer fans.
What I'll tell you from years of covering recruiting is that bumping up a decision doesn't always translate to committing to the school they last visited. In some cases, they feel like the previous visit can't be topped and they know that's where they want to be. Edwards had nothing but great things to say about WVU following his official there a week ago.
"WVU is up there at the top for me," Edwards said last week. "I'm going to see how VT and MSU are and if they give me that feeling of home....WVU is special and did a great job hosting me and my dad. The players and the coaches are great. The program is in position to win a lot of games and compete in the playoffs."
A prediction for Edwards will be submitted to the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board within the next few days.
