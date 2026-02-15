Top Pass Rusher in Portal is Considering West Virginia, Several Other Power Four Schools

West Virginia overhauled its defense once again this offseason, including at the bandit position. Although many of the pieces are in place, the Mountaineer coaching staff is still browsing the portal to put the finishing touches on the 2026 roster.

The top pass rusher still available in the portal, Kamauryn Morgan, is on West Virginia's radar, along with several other Power Four programs.

Morgan spent one season with Baylor, appearing in ten games as a true freshman, tallying seven tackles, six pressures, and a quarterback hit. He was asked to get after the passer on 53% of his defensive snaps, while dropping back into coverage just four times.

Morgan was planning to land at Virginia Tech, but had something pop up with the admissions office there. He has since been cleared.

Coming out of South Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas, Morgan was ranked as the 29th-best player in the country, according to 247 Sports. He picked the Bears over offers from Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pitt, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, and several others.

In his senior year of high school ball, Morgan racked up 45 tackles, six sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss.

The current bandit group

The Mountaineers have some intriguing options at the bandit, which features a healthy mix of veterans like Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky transfer), David Afogho (Bowling Green transfer), Jeremiah Johnson (JUCO product), and young, promising talent such as Tobi Haastrup (Oregon transfer) and incoming freshman Noah Tishendorf.

Where would Morgan slot in?

In my recent defensive depth chart, which I posted a few days ago, I had the following order: Harper Holloman, Tobi Haastrup, David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson, and Noah Tishendorf. If WVU were to actually land Morgan, I'd have him right there with Haastrup fighting for that No. 2 spot. Depth was a big issue for WVU last year, including bandit. Afogho and Johnson each have a chance to see the field, too, so there's a chance the Mountaineers could have five capable bodies there next fall. As we get closer to the season, I'd expect the rotation there to be cut to three.

