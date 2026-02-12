Several Changes to WVU Defensive Depth Chart Projection Following New Additions
A lot has changed in the last month since we last did a depth chart projection for WVU football, so why not roll out a fresh one just ahead of spring ball?
In our last projection, the following transfers were either not committed or on the official roster: DE Zeke Durham-Campbell (Coastal Carolina), BAN Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Jason Hall Jr. (Villanova), DB Tim Roberson (Iowa Western), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kameron Reddic (Stephen F. Austin), and S Jacob Bradford (LSU). Also, defensive lineman Gabe Ryan has been added back to the roster, and safety Shane Cornali (Wheeling) is now with the team.
Updated Depth Chart (Defense)
DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, Carter Kessler
DT: Jaylen Thomas, Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack
NG: K.J. Henson, Corey McIntyre Jr., Taylor Brown, Gabe Ryan
BAN: Harper Holloman, Tobi Haastrup, David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson, Noah Tishendorf
MIKE: Tyler Stolsky, Isaiah Patterson, Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor
WILL: Malachi Hood, Jason Hall Jr., Ben Cutter, Cam Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr., Trey McGlothlin
N/S: Geimere Latimer, Andrew Powdrell, Tim Roberson, Maliek Hawkins, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder
CB: Da'Mun Allen, Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison, ChaMarryus Bomar, Makhi Boone
CB: Chams Diagne, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Keyshawn Robinson, Jayden Bell
FS: Matt Sieg, Kameron Reddic, Jacob Bradford, Rickey Giles
BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams, Jayden Ballard, Shane Cornali
The notable changes
DE: Coastal Carolina transfer Zeke Durham-Campbell slides into the starting spot, which moves JUCO transfer Darius Wiley into a backup role. Wiley has a promising future, as does redshirt freshman Wilnerson Telemaque, but adding a proven piece is huge.
BAN: A once-thin bandit room now has a handful of intriguing options. I would expect Harper Holloman to be the lead man in that group to begin the season, but I believe we will see a heavy rotation there until one of Tobi Haastrup, David Afogho, or Jeremiah Johnson proves they should take over the majority of the backup reps. For now, I've moved Haastrup to the No. 2 spot, bumping Afogho and Johnson down.
WILL: I have Jason Hall Jr. as the backup to Malachi Hood, however, I could see him and even Ben Cutter making a play to win the starting job. Assuming all three rep at WILL, it will be a really fun battle to watch throughout the spring and fall camp.
N/S: Geimere Latimer is going to play nickel for WVU despite playing corner for Jax State two years ago. JUCO product Tim Roberson will battle with Andrew Powdrell for some backup time.
FS: Reddic could start and maybe even Bradford gets a shot, but I'm a firm believer that Sieg is someone they think can be an instant impact, so for now, we'll rock with the true freshman.
