Top WVU WR Target Moves Up Decision Date

2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia, PA has moved up his commitment date from July 31st to July 28th. Thomas, West Virginia's top receiver target, will be deciding between Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas A&M along with West Virginia.

Thomas took an official visit to West Virginia back in early June and said that the visit "set the bar high" for the other visits he had left to take.

“It was great,” he said. "The family atmosphere - they made me feel like family right when I got there and they spent a lot of time building a relationship with my family. They told me I can come in and make an immediate impact."

Thomas already has a connection to WVU with teammate Raleigh Collins III who committed to the program on Friday.

