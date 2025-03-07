Mountaineers Now

West Virgina Lands 2027 RB Armand Hill

West Virginia University receives first commitment of the 2027 class

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University football.
West Virginia University football. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from class of 2027 running back Arman Hill Friday afternoon.

“Thanks to all the coaches and staff that recruited me, I am beyond blessed and grateful to announce I am 100% committed to West Virginia university,” Hill said.

Along with West Virginia, The Western Mifflin product held offers from Penn State, Michigan, Pitt, Maryland, Syracuse, Akron, UNLV, and Toledo.

West Virginia inside receivers coaching Blaine Stewart extended the offer to Hill in January of 2024.

Christopher Hall
