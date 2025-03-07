West Virgina Lands 2027 RB Armand Hill
The West Virginia University football program received a commitment from class of 2027 running back Arman Hill Friday afternoon.
“Thanks to all the coaches and staff that recruited me, I am beyond blessed and grateful to announce I am 100% committed to West Virginia university,” Hill said.
Along with West Virginia, The Western Mifflin product held offers from Penn State, Michigan, Pitt, Maryland, Syracuse, Akron, UNLV, and Toledo.
West Virginia inside receivers coaching Blaine Stewart extended the offer to Hill in January of 2024.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
No. 16 West Virginia Wins Thriller, Advances to the Big 12 Championship Semifinals
Quick Hits: Senior Day Emotions, Challenges UCF Presents, Surpassing Expectations + More
Pat Forde Suggests Pitt, Louisville Look at the Big 12 Following the ACC's Settlement
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Improves Seed as DeVries Meets Former School
WVU Could Add 'a Half Dozen' Defensive Backs in Next Transfer Portal Window