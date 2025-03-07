WVU Could Add 'a Half Dozen' Defensive Backs in Next Transfer Portal Window
West Virginia's secondary was a complete and utter mess in 2024, allowing over 270 yards per game through the air. You knew it could be a long season for that group in the back end when UAlbany quarterback Myles Burkett threw for 306 yards and a touchdown on them in Week 2.
The good news is, much of the players who make up the West Virginia secondary are new via the transfer portal or high school additions.
Newcomers: CB Chamarryus Bomar, CB Derek Carter Jr., CB Jason Chambers, CB Michael Coats Jr., CB Dawayne Galloway, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, CB Zah Jackson, CB Tyrell Russell, S William Davis, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo, S Justin Harrington, S Julien Horton, S Fred Perry, S Jordan Scruggs, S Jordan Walker
Departures: CB TJ Crandall, CB Dontez Fagan, CB Ayden Garnes, CB Garnett Hollis Jr., S Raleigh Collins, S Josiah Jackson, S Jaheem Joseph, S Anthony Wilson
Returners: CB Jordan Jackson, CB Jacolby Spells, CB Keyshawn Robinson, CB Key'on Washington, S Israel Boyce, S Jason Cross Jr., S Chris Henry, S Zae Jennings, S Kekoura Tarnue, S Aden Tagaloa-Nelson
Despite the massive turnover of the secondary, there are still some concerns about the group, a handful of practices into spring ball.
“Everybody says quarterback is the hardest position to play as a freshman, it might be corner," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said on Thursday. "Not from a mental standpoint as much as a physical standpoint. It’s a hard position and if you’re not solid there, like three deep solid, you’ll get exposed. We attacked that in the portal, and we got some young guys that look okay, and we talk about it every day, we still may be getting another half dozen or so in the next portal thing if it doesn’t work out. I’ve liked where we’ve progressed in just these five practices. We’ve challenged them and they’ve done pretty well against something that’s kind of hard to go against.”
While potentially adding six more transfers next month may signal that the group is in trouble, it could be more about the depth/underclassmen more than it is about the veterans they brought in. Some of the youngsters that were recruited by the previous staff may not be up to par and could be replaced with players their age who are better fits or a little further along in their development.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Pitted Against Blue Blood in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
Rich Rodriguez Announces Larry Porter as Running Backs Coach
WATCH: Rod West Spring Practice Day 5 Press Conference
Which WVU Football Alums Are Set to Hit Free Agency This Offseason?