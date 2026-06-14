West Virginia Strikes Big in Transfer Portal, Lands Speedy OF Jack Cannon

Steve Sabins said a few days ago that he has a soft spot for the guys at the lower level who grind for everything and aren’t entitled. Well, he just added another piece to the 2027 puzzle with someone who fits that bill in Le Moyne outfielder Jack Cannon (6’3”, 215).

"Let’s Go!! Thank the Lord Jesus Christ and everyone else who has guided me on this journey, but it’s time for the next chapter! Go Mountaineers," Cannon tweeted when announcing his commitment to the program on Saturday.

Le Moyne is a Division I school, but is a low major, being a member of the NEC. Still, the skill set Cannon brings to Morganton is very transferable — he gets on base, and when he does, he typically ends up on second not too long after.

Cannon swiped 51 bags in 55 attempts this season, finishing the season with the second-most stolen bases in the country. Oh, and he also happens to rank second nationally in batting average (.439), recording 86 hits in 196 at-bats. It’s not all speed and contact, though; Cannon has some pop in that bat. He belted 10 homers and 19 doubles while driving in 64 runs. For the cherry on top, he doesn’t have much swing and miss in his game. He has a great feel for the strike zone, striking out just 28 times compared to 25 walks.

Potential role at West Virginia in 2027

Cannon was consistently in the three-hole for the Dolphins this season, but at West Virginia, there's a chance he could be in the leadoff spot, especially if Armani Guzman is drafted (very likely) and signs. Then again, he could remain in the three-hole and have a similar type of impact that Paul Schoenfeld has had this season. Cannon does have more speed and a little more power than Schoenfeld, but the glove is very similar. Cannon will be a candidate to start in right field, but could also fill in at first base some as well. He is one of the very few players out there who throws left and bats right.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining under the current eligibility rules.

West Virginia's 2026 transfer portal commits

RHP Korey Alston (Odessa JC), RHP Drew Becker (Ashland, D-II), RHP Griffen Paige (Wright State), RHP Austin Ziance (Marietta College)



INF Owen Henne (Seton Hill), INF Ryan Piekutoski (USC-Sumter JC)



OF Jack Cannon (Le Moyne), OF Colin Coonradt (Johnson County JC), OF Seth Williams (Galveston College JC)



C Cash Williams (Tennessee)