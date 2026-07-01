Where WVU’s 2027 Recruiting Class Stands Right Now (And What’s Missing)

A crazy busy month of June on the recruiting trail is now behind Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia coaching staff. Official visits are complete, and we are now in a dead period, so outside of communication via text/call, things will slow down quite a bit over the next few weeks.

Eleven of the Mountaineers' 23 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class came in June, which is about on par for what usually happens. That said, there are still some areas they will look to add over the next six months.

WVU's current 2027 commits by position + where help could be added

Andre Phillip II

QB: Andre Phillip II

If the right player comes along, West Virginia will absolutely take a second quarterback. They've already tipped their hand in that sense by pursuing guys like William Wood (now committed to Penn State) and Justin Murphy (now committed to Georgia State), and have their eyes on others. Right now, though, I'd lean toward Phillip being the lone signal caller in this class.

RB: Bryian Duncan Jr., Lee Prince Jr.

WVU recently lost a commitment here from Khamoni Williams, who flipped to Auburn. I believe they will pursue another back, but it's not nearly as high up on the priority list, given how many young guys they have in there now, plus these two who are committed.

WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes, Jacobi Pasley

Jacobi Pasley and Carter Davis will continue to be pursued by other schools leading up to signing day. I'm no longer in the business of predicting what these kids will do because it's ultimately the equivalent of throwing darts blindfolded. However, it will be very impressive if WVU is able to hold onto both. If so, they are done here.

TE: Luke Linder

West Virginia could add another tight end in this class, but I think it's more likely they double up on the position in the transfer portal.

OL: Jajuan Graham, Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore

This is a solid group, although I believe one more could factor in here. There are a handful of prospects that make sense such as Tristan Hardin-Roberts and Luke Braham, son of former Mountaineer Rich Braham, who is currently committed to Virginia Tech.

DL: Za’Vion Meads, DaJour Webb

The Mountaineers have a plethora of underclassmen along the defensive line, but you know how that scenario typically plays out. There will be some who grow frustrated with not getting any or limited playing time and will transfer out. Have to feel like they'll add another here, maybe even via a flip.

EDGE: Trevoris Finley, Chris Wilson

WVU has four edge rushers on the roster now, all of whom have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Even if one leaves, I'd expect them to replace that player through the portal.

LB: Broncs Baker, Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, Wesley Flamer

The staff put an emphasis on recruiting linebacker in this class, scooping up four commitments pretty quickly. They won't be doing anything else here unless they lose of these guys, which I don't see happening.

CB: Carter Bonner, Zachary Gleason Jr.

Adding a third corner makes a ton of sense if they don't like the trajectory of some of the guys that are currently in that room. I'd imagine they'll keep an eye out and wait and see here.

S: N/A

No safety commits at this time, and it doesn't appear that they are close on anyone here at the moment. Could be a portal job.

LS: Warren Flatt

Obviously Flatt will be the only long snapper they take.