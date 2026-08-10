Quick Hits: QB Play, JUCO Pipeline, Names to Watch on the D-Line + More

No rants or sour mood today from West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez, who met with the media for roughly 15 minutes after Monday's practice.

Much of today's conversation was centered around the defensive side of the ball, in particular, the big guys up front. He also gave some brief thoughts on how the quarterbacks have looked through the first week-plus of camp.

Thoughts on the defensive line

“Had a couple guys that graduated, some pretty good players. We got a little bit of experience with (Corey) McIntyre and big Nate Gabriel; they are kind of the leaders up front. The bandit/edge room is almost entirely new, pretty much, but we got some guys like Zeke Campbell, who has played a lot of football. Harper Holloman has played a lot of football. Jeremiah Johnson has played a lot of football. David Afgoho has played a lot of football. Tobi Haastrup is an extremely talented young guy that we got from Oregon that I think has got a great future. Darius Wiley is a guy we got out of junior college. He’s got a huge upside and works really hard. I think he can be an impact player for us. I think the talent is there and we have some experience. They’ve done a good job.”

Recruiting the junior college level

“They’re a little older, and I don’t want to say JCs are getting overlooked, per se, but I do think guys are getting more portal guys than JC guys. And there’s always been good football players in the junior college ranks, but I think some of them are getting overlooked now because schools are just going to veterans out of the portal as opposed to junior college. I don’t care if they’re from high school, another school in the portal, or a junior college guy. Let’s just find the best players we can find. If they have multiple years left, that brings more value. We’re going to continue to recruit the junior college guys, and there’s some good ones out there.”

Who could return kicks and punts

“DJ Epps is going to be back there. Probably Armoni Weaver, Cryrus Traugh, and there’s a couple other guys. Matt Sieg will probably be catching punts too. That’s really the hardest thing to figure out because I don’t know if I ever went live kickoff in preseason. Probably should have, but I don’t know if I ever have because that’s such a crazy play. But I think we have enough talent to do it.”

Quarterback play

“Yeah, it’s been okay. There’s been times where it’s uneven with the quarterbacks holding onto the ball too long or not seeing the field quick enough. They’re still learning to quit looking at our guys and start looking at their guys more often. But it’s been a pretty solid group.”

Backup options along the defensive line

“We have a young guy named Yendor Mack, a true freshman out of Harrisburg. He’s going to be a really good player. Will LeBlanc is a little banged up, but he’s going to contribute and play. Taylor Brown has been here, and he’s an athletic guy that’s got a chance. Jaylen Thomas is a junior college guy that’s got a lot of potential. He and KJ Henson are two new guys that got some size and can help us, but they’re still adjusting to Division I, Power Four football. But they can help us, and they’re working really hard.”