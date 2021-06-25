Sports Illustrated home
WVU 2022 OT Target Brody Meadows Announces Decision

A decision has been made.
Author:
Publish date:

Friday afternoon, class of 2022 offensive tackle and WVU target Brody Meadows of Graham HS in Bluefield, VA announced that he has committed to Virginia. 

West Virginia was in the running to land Meadows but he has been a Virginia lean for quite some time. The Mountaineers already have three offensive linemen committed in the 2022 recruiting class (Sullivan Weidman, Charlie Kartarincic, Maurice Hamilton). The remaining top offensive line targets for West Virginia are listed below.

Desaun Williams (Colonial Heights, VA)

Top 5: Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia.

Trent Ramsey (Tarpon Springs, FL)

Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Cal, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, UCF, USF.

Landen Livingston (Leo, IN)

Offers: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Toledo, Tulane.

Jackson Pruitt (Detroit, MI)

Offers: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Toledo, Tulsa, Western Michigan.

JB Nelson (Lackawanna JC)

Offers: Maryland, NC State, Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia.

