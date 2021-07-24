WVU Commit Aric Burton Named a Top 20 Edge Defender on SI All-American

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Back in late June, West Virginia landed their 7th international recruit since Neal Brown has been at the helm with the commitment of edge rusher Aric Burton (6'5", 210 lbs) of Heufeld, Bavaria, Germany.

Burton came to WVU with PPI Recruits which is the No. 1 recruiting database/placement program for international American football players. He performed well at the WVU camp earning him an offer and then later in the month, he decided he wanted to take an official visit to WVU and that was all he needed to see before making his decision to commit.

"The visit was really cool. They brought my mom in from Germany and they just took me in like family. I just wanted to be there. The whole experience was great and the staff was great," Burton said. "After I was at Coach Brown's house, I knew. After dinner, we talked a lot and it just felt right. I fell in love with the program. It has a bright future under Coach Brown and I want to be a part of it."

Earlier this week, SI All-American released its rankings for the top edge defenders in the 2022 recruiting class. On that list, you will find Burton coming in at No. 20.

Here's a little analysis on Spells from SI All-American Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr.

"Incredibly long on the hoof, the Germany native is now working at one of the top programs in Florida and he's hit the ground running. Not only has he added some weight, but Burton's first step remains in order to put pressure on blockers. An enormous wingspan helps him shed blocks and finish on routine, with enough stride to run down plays from behind as well. The future Mountaineer was ultra-productive overseas and didn't miss a beat in camp season, where he boosted his recruiting profile via multiple Power 5 offers before jumping on the WVU tender. When he fills out, watch out."

Burton also holds offers from Arizona State, Charlotte, Kansas, and Minnesota.

