WVU Commit Named Gatorade MVP at FBU Top Gun Showcase

West Virginia running back commit Justin Williams (6'0', 200 lbs) of Dallas, GA recently competed at the Football University's Top Gun Showcase in Naples, FL, and walked away being named a Gatorade MVP.

Williams chose West Virginia one week ago today over Nebraska, Louisville, and several other Power Five schools such as Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Williams has terrific speed and vision which is a deadly combination to have. He has enough patience and discipline to wait for a gap to open up but can also use his strength and quickness to overcome a mistake if need be. From a physical standpoint, Williams will be ready to play the day he steps onto campus. However, he does need to improve in pass protection and diagnosing where the pass rushers are coming from. This is something most high school running backs struggle with because they are typically not asked to do it a lot throughout the course of a season. Running backs coach Chad Scott will get that area of his game cleaned up and he will be able to put himself in the mix for some carries early in his career.

