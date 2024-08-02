WVU Commit Sends Message to Schools Trying to Flip His Decision
Back in early June, West Virginia successfully flipped the commitment of wide receiver Teriq Mallory from Wake Forest. The closer we get to signing day, more schools, Wake Forest included, will make a strong push to flip Mallory away from WVU.
There's only one problem with that plan. It won't work. Mallory posted on X Friday morning that he is 100% committed to playing football at West Virginia.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver chose the Mountaineers over offers from Connecticut, Duke, Iowa, Maryland, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and of course, Wake Forest.
Earlier on in his recruitment, Mallory was surprised by a phone call from West Virginia legend Tavon Austin, who offered to be his mentor regardless of which school he ultimately ended up choosing.
"It was a very shocking moment," he told West Virginia On SI "I was all ears to what he had to say and the advice he was giving me. He told me to just take everything in and that everything is going to start coming fast but take everything in. Also, he said he is not just on the phone with me for me to choose WVU. He will support me wherever I go but he wants me to keep him in the loop and use him as a mentor as he guides me through the process. I didn’t have a connection to him before this but now I feel like he is taking me under his wing. He gave me phenomenal advice about life and I am really grateful."
As a junior, Mallory totaled 423 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions.
