Big 12 Conference Officially Adds Four New Members
The Big 12 Conference officially welcomed the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the league on Friday morning.
The move from the PAC 12 to the Big 12 didn't become official contractually until today. In this chaotic world of conference realignment, things can change at any moment. Remember when Boise State and TCU were supposed to join the Big East toward the end of its existence and never did? That was never going to happen here as this situation was a little different because the PAC 12 had nothing left after the Big Ten grabbed a bunch of schools, leaving these four with Oregon State and Washington State.
The Big 12 is making a strong push to be the nation's No. 3 conference behind the SEC and Big Ten. The ACC may have an argument, but their current TV deal is a disaster and is what is causing the rumors of Clemson, Florida State, and others wanting out. Brett Yormark has put the Big 12 in a terrific position moving forward and who knows...maybe the they're not done adding to the conference.
