WVU Commit Takes Official Visit to Another School

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

One week ago today, class of 2023 running back Jordan Louie told Mountaineers Now that he had committed to West Virginia.

Louie chose the Mountaineers over the likes of Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Tennessee State.

"The visit was amazing. Everything, like everything, blew me away," Louie told Mountaineers Now. "The coaches, players, the town - it just felt like I was at home and they make me feel like I belong. I love it there."

Despite making a commitment to WVU, Louie followed through with an official visit to Memphis over the weekend.

Louie is also planning a visit to Georgia Tech which is just a short, 25-minute drive from his hometown of Norcross, Georgia. He remains committed to WVU for now, but expect Georgia Tech to make a strong push for him to flip. Memphis could be a threat but Georgia Tech appears to be the school that WVU should be concerned with.

To watch highlights and get a full evaluation of Louie's game, click here.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.