WVU DL Target Justin Benton Announces Decision Date

It's no secret that Neal Brown and his staff have built up a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail recently and are on the verge of having the highest-rated class in program history.

This Saturday, they could be adding to what is an already highly thought of 2023 class as defensive line target Justin Benton (Covington, GA) will announce his college decision.

Benton is considering Duke, Houston, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Tennessee. Earlier this week, a source told Mountaineers Now that West Virginia was "in front" for Benton but that it's a "tight squeeze" between them and Penn State. Also, Houston is considered a "sneaky" one to watch as well.

I placed my prediction for Benton on the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board on Tuesday morning. I am 9/9 on predictions in this recruiting cycle alone and 27/28 all-time.

West Virginia already has a pair of defensive tackle commits in Eamon Smalls and Cameron Jackson, but head coach Neal Brown has been adamant about getting bigger and deeper in the trenches.

