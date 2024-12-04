WVU Football Early National Signing Day Tracker - 2024
The early signing period has officially opened and the West Virginia Mountaineers are hoping they can hold onto the majority of its commitments in the 2025 class despite not having a head coach at the moment.
Neal Brown was relieved of his duties this past Wednesday, and a national search for the 36th head coach in program history is underway. In the meantime, the remaining staff has done a phenomenal job on the recruiting trail, securing verbal commitments to remain committed to WVU and sign this week.
To keep track of all the action, we'll keep this page updated throughout the day with all sorts of news and information. Which commits have signed, who hasn't, what we're hearing, and much more. We will also have an individual article published on each WVU signee, which will give a closer look at each recruit. You can find those under the recruiting tab on our website.
Full list of WVU 2025 commits - names in bold have signed
QB Scotty Fox, RB Deandre Desinor, WR Jalil Hall, WR Tyshawn Dues, TE Jackson Accuardi, OH Jahmir Davis, OL Brandon Homady, OL Gavin Crawford, OL Eidan Buchanan, DL Taylor Brown, DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, EDGE Romando Johnson, EDGE Wilnerson Telemaque, LB Michael Hastie, CB Zah Jackson, DB Julien Horton, CB Tyrell Russell, S Sammy Etienne, S Chris Fileppo.
Flips
WR Teriq Mallory flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Florida State on Tuesday.
WVU has flipped North Carolina DB commit Julien Horton on signing day.
Other news + notes
Undecided consensus four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway appears to be leaning toward West Virginia. The former Purdue pledge has offers from just about every Power Four program. If the Mountaineers can land him, he'd likely end up as the top-rated prospect in the class.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ranking the Best Candidates for the WVU Head Coaching Job
When Did Wren Baker Know He Was Going to Fire Neal Brown? He Shares the Details
Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others
Wren Baker Talks Neal Brown Firing + Start of WVU Coaching Search