Anthony Becht 'Interested in Talking' WVU Job, Among Others

The West Virginia Hall of Famer is open to interviewing for the West Virginia head coaching job.

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia University tight end and WVU Hall of Fame inductee Anthony Becht with Director of Athletics Wren Baker.
Former West Virginia University tight end and WVU Hall of Fame inductee Anthony Becht with Director of Athletics Wren Baker. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
The West Virginia head coaching job is going to draw interest from a lot of folks around the country, especially those with ties to the program and/or state.

Former Mountaineer tight end Anthony Becht, who is currently the head coach of the St. Louis BattleHawks in the UFL, was recently asked during a radio interview if he would be interested in the WVU job.

Becht's response

“Well, one, Neal did as good as he could with the opportunity that he was given. I think it goes far beyond Neal. I think it’s been now a while since that program has gotten back on their feet. You know, we’ll see.

"I’m interested talking about any job. I love my job now. The UFL is an awesome opportunity that was given to me. They went outside the norm and they decided to sit down with me with really the credentials that didn’t traditionally line up with other coaches in that respective field and they listened to a vision, and they listened to a plan. I sold that, but ultimately, I had to come back and I had to show them that I could put that in place.

"I’ve won 70% of my games in two years. We’ve put 24 guys in two seasons in NFL training camps, so we’re developing players. And we fill the stands in St. Louis. And I constructed a team from zero players to the team we have now. I touched all those things in two seasons and we’ll continue to do that. We’re going to win a championship here soon.

"Listen, I have the credentials and I’m starting to check those boxes. It’s now like, okay, let’s get in front of this guy and see what he says, see what he’s doing. What is that plan? How does it look? I’m open to any call, whether it’s West Virginia or anyone else.”

