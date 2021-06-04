Sports Illustrated home
2023 CB Amare Snowden on WVU Offer: 'Man, I Was So Happy'

The Mountaineers send out an offer to Michigan cornerback.
Author:
Publish date:

Thursday evening, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2023 cornerback Amare Snowden (6'3", 190 lbs) of Roseville, Michigan.

"Sheesh man, I was so happy," Snowden said of the WVU offer. "I talked to Coach Wright and he said he was impressed with me and wanted to offer me, so for the rest of the day I was a happy man. They're such a great school. The first thing I thought of was Tavon Austin and Daryl Porter Jr."

Snowden says he doesn't have any connections to Porter Jr. but believes he is the next great from WVU. However, he does have a relationship with former West Virginia running back Martell Pettaway but the two have yet to talk about the offer.

Snowden tells Mountaineer Maven that he is hoping to take a visit to WVU sometime soon but has to work it out with his baseball schedule. Snowden is considering playing both sports at the next level but remains undecided.

He also holds offers from Nebraska, Eastern Kentucky, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Syracuse, and Liberty and does not have a leader in his recruitment at this time. 

"No, not yet. I love all of them for giving me a chance. I thank God every day for the blessings. I will make a decision probably around the end of my junior year."

