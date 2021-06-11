2022 EDGE Aric Burton Talks Earning WVU Offer After Camp Performance

The WVU coaching staff was impressed with Aric Burton and extended an offer on the spot.

Following an impressive showing at WVU's Take Me Home camp, class of 2022 edge rusher Aric Burton (Clearwater, FL) received an offer from the Mountaineer coaching staff.

"I found out right after the one on ones with the coaches. They really like what I did and I'm really happy and grateful for the offer," Burton said. "It was a great camp. I learned a lot and it was a great experience. They have a really good program at WVU which is also good for international students such as me. They have great coaches and a friendly staff."

Burton originally hails from Germany and if you have been paying close attention to WVU recruiting over the past couple of years, you will have noticed that Neal Brown isn't afraid to dip into international waters. The connection between PPI Recruits and WVU has been growing stronger and stronger and what also helps out the Mountaineers in selling the program to Burton is the success that defensive end Akheem Mesidor has had early in his career. Mesidor is an international recruit as well (originally from Canada) and attended Clearwater Academy International, which is where Burton now plays.

Burton told Mountaineer Maven that he has talked to current WVU defensive back and PPI Recruits alum Jaïro Faverus about the program and has had nothing but good things to say. "Jaïro loves it there and says they are building something special. He has also given me advice on how to be at my best."

As far as Burton is concerned, taking an official visit to West Virginia is something he will strongly consider.

"Currently, I don't have any plans on visiting any school but WVU would be worth thinking about."

Burton also holds offers from Arizona State, Charlotte, and Minnesota.

