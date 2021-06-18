2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Inching Closer to Decision

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia coaching staff has put on a clinic when it comes to recruiting in the month of June. They have already secured commitments from OL Maurice Hamilton and S Mumu Bin-Wahad in addition to a handful of others that have yet to go public with their commitment.

In the coming days, WVU could add their quarterback to the 2022 recruiting class as Nicco Marchiol of Chandler, Arizona is set to make his decision on June 21st at 3 p.m. EST. Marchiol has already taken official visits to Michigan State and West Virginia this month and will be taking his final official visit to Arizona State.

Marchiol was previously committed to Florida State but after fellow four-star quarterback AJ Duffy made his pledge to the Noles, Marchiol decided to re-open his recruitment. Since, West Virginia has been considered one of the favorites to land the lefty gunslinger.

During Marchiol's time at West Virginia, he seemed to have been impressed with how much the football program means to everyone including school president, E. Gordon Gee.

Marchiol also congratulated Mumu Bin-Wahad when he announced his decision to commit to WVU. The two have been tweeting back and forth with each other for quite a while now.

