WVU In-State OL Target Landyn Moore Drops Decision Date, Schools in the Mix

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Landyn Moore (6'5", 290 lbs) out of Princeton, WV, announced on Friday morning that he will be making his college decision on July 31st.

Moore tells West Virginia On SI that West Virginia is in the mix along with Oklahoma State, Marshall, East Carolina, and Toledo. Army, Eastern Michigan, Missouri State, and Ohio have also offered, but are not considered to be in the mix to land him at the moment.

Moore helped Princeton High School to an undefeated season (14-0) in 2025, which was capped off by an AAA state championship. He was credited with 90 (!) pancakes and did not allow a single sack on the season.

The scouting report on Landyn Moore

Right off the rip, you'll see that Moore plays with a serious mean streak. The first play of his highlight reel is him taking a defender for about a 15-yard ride before burying him into the turf. For a second, I thought he was going to pull a Michael Oher and take him all the way to the bus. That poor defender stood no chance. And that was not the only play like that on his film; there were a handful of others. Just flat-out dominance in the run game.

Pass protection is in pretty good shape, although every now and then, he'll tend to get a little wide with his hands, crossing into that gray area of holding. Anchoring into a better position should allow him to play that initial move a little better and produce cleaner results. Other than that, there's a strong base to work from in pass pro, and he should be able to stay put at right tackle at the next level.

A couple of years of development will be needed before he cracks the rotation, and assuming he stays at right tackle, WVU would be able to afford him that time with Kevin Brown in place as the starter for the next few years.

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