2027 Dual-Threat QB Andre Phillip II Commits to West Virginia

Friday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers landed their quarterback of the 2027 recruiting class, gaining a commitment from Andre Phillip II (6'2", 190 lbs) out of Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas.

"I’m extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to WVU football," Phillip tweeted. "Giving thanks to God for without him, none of this would be possible. I’m incredibly grateful for my family, coaches, and everyone who helped and prayed for me to get to this point."

Phillip picked the Mountaineers over offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Iowa State, Missouri State, Navy, Rice, Samford, UTEP, and a few others.

The scouting report on Andre Phillip II

An absolute playmaker with the ball in his hands. He had his number called a bunch this past season, and it's easy to see why — he outruns defenders and makes them look silly in space. It doesn't matter where he's at on the field or how much pressure is collapsing on him, he'll find a way to slither out of it and create an explosive play. He's very dangerous in the read option game, which makes him a perfect fit in this Rich Rod offense. Knows when to keep it, just as much as he knows when to hand it off.

The passing reps for him have been limited, but there is something there for sure; it just needs to be developed and fine-tuned at the next level. Assuming West Virginia gets solid quarterback play for the next two to three years from Mike Hawkins Jr., it will afford Phillip that time to advance as a passer and put himself in a position to compete for the starting job. Could become a truly dynamic player in this offense once he puts it all together.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

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