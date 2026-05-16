Two QBs in the '27 Class? WVU is Still in Hot Pursuit of 4-Star Justin Murphy

Another official visit has been booked as class of 2027 quarterback Justin Murphy (6'0", 194 lbs) of College Park, Georgia, will take his trip to Morgantown the weekend of June 12th.

The four-star dual-threat has also received interest from the likes of Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Rice, Samford, SMU, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, UMass, Vanderbilt, and a few others.

Murphy told West Virginia On SI that he plans to have a decision made by sometime "around July." He was recently visited by WVU senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett, but has also developed a relationship with quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez, whom he says is "a good coach."

"Those conversations have been good; we have just been checking in with each other."

As a junior at North Clayton High School, Murphy completed 89 of 158 pass attempts for 1,532 yards and 11 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He was also a big factor in the run game, adding 1,104 yards and 18 touchdowns on 137 carries.

Why pursuing two quarterbacks per class is a good idea

In most recruiting classes, both Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown traditionally took one quarterback per class. Rich Rod clearly has a different philosophy, signing a pair of quarterbacks in 2026 — Jyron Hughley and Wyatt Brown — and appears to want to add another in this '27 class alongside Andre Phillip II.

In this era, you need to make sure you have enough talent in the quarterback room to be able to withstand the inevitable attrition that is going to happen in that room. Giving yourself two cracks at the plate in every class will not only increase the likelihood of hitting on one, but it also infuses competition, which will make the group better.

Not to mention, this group a year ago had more guys that didn't fit Rodriguez's system than those that did. He needs more guys populating that room who are designed to run this offense, and he's already made a ton of progress in doing so, adding last year's freshman, Andre Phillip, and of course, Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.