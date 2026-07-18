WVU Joins Race for Son of NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

The first full year of high school recruiting for Ross Hodge and his staff at West Virginia was extremely successful. They finished with a top 15 class and inked the top-rated prospect in program history, Miles Sadler .

They set the bar pretty high and are in pursuit of several four and five-star recruits in the 2027 class, including Malik Olajuwon.

Yes, that would be the son of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, who is a 12-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection, two-time NBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time Finals MVP, the 1993-94 MVP, and Hall of Famer.

West Virginia extended him an offer this week, joining the likes of Auburn, Kansas State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Wake Forest.

Blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University!! pic.twitter.com/Eyhu3zHwU0 — Malik Olajuwon (@olajuwon_malik2) July 15, 2026

Olajuwon played his high school ball at Fort Bend Clements in Sugarland, Texas, where in 26 games during his junior season, he averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, three assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43% from the field, 28% from three-point land, and 69% from the free-throw line.

Last month, he competed in the U18 AmeriCup for Team Canada, where he averaged 9.2 points and three rebounds per game, knocking down 57% of his shots in 31% from downtown. He also played in the Nike EYBL Session IV and was named breakout MVP, posting 18.8 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest.

The quick scouting report on Malik Olajuwon

The three-point shooting is still coming along, so although it may seem like he has a long way to go, I don’t think he’s very far off from being a consistent threat from range. The shot is smooth and easy, a very repeatable motion that just looks pure.

He plays the game with an edge, especially when the ball is in his hands, and he gets downhill, finishing through contact consistently. Is a smooth operator at the point, showing complete control of the offense and not getting sped up even when faced with pressure. He is pesky on the defensive end as well, which is right up Ross Hodge's alley. Has the tools to be a solid two-way player at the next level.

The one knock on him at this point, which is mostly true for every player his age, is the thin frame. With another year of high school left, I don’t expect that to be much of an issue for him, especially once he gets with a college strength staff.