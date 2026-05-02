Program-Altering Class? WVU Now Sits Inside ESPN's Top 15 Recruiting Rankings

Bright days are ahead for West Virginia basketball. After winning 21 games and capturing the College Basketball Crown in his first season at the helm, head coach Ross Hodge has signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country and perhaps the best in program history, depending on who you ask.

A couple of days ago, ESPN updated player recruiting rankings for the entire class, and as a result, point guard Miles Sadler jumped seven spots up to No. 16 in the entire class while picking up his fifth star, and center Amadou Seini went from not ranked to a four-star who is ranked 74th overall.

With all the movement, Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi updated ESPN's team recruiting rankings, and West Virginia comes in at No. 14.

The top 25 via ESPN

1. Arkansas

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Michigan

5. USC

6. Michigan State

7. Missouri

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma State

10. BYU

11. Purdue

12. Maryland

13. Arizona

14. West Virginia

15. Texas

16. Florida State

17. Vanderbilt

18. Baylor

19. North Carolina

20. Stanford

21. Illinois

22. Houston

23. UConn

24. Oregon

25. Indiana

A look at the group of future Mountaineers

Miles Sadler

Miles Sadler: The crown jewel of the class, and perhaps the best point guard in the entire 2026 class, not just the best of what the Mountaineers are bringing to Morgantown. The thing that immediately jumps out to you with Sadler is his speed. He beats guys off the dribble consistently and is an elite finisher despite being undersized.

Keonte Greybear: Although he's not fully developed as a scorer, Greybear has the potential to become a legit double-figure guy fairly early in his career. He has a smooth and repeatable three-point shot and can make some plays happen on the attack with some finesse finishes.

Aliou Dioum: Super athletic and long, big, who could have the ability to play the four if Hodge wants to get more size on the floor. Dioum can step out and knock down shots from three although it's still a part of his game that is developing. Mid-range jumpers are pretty consistent as well. Defensively, however, he could be a real problem with his length.

Amadou Seini: The 7'1" big man is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the paint and on the glass. He demonstrated in the Chipotle Nationals tournament that his rebounding and shot-blocking are already at an elite level. Still has to expand his offensive game and be more consistent, but there's a lot to like.