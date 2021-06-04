WVU Jumps to the Top for Recently Offered 2023 ATH Creed Whittemore

The WVU coaching staff was impressed with the Florida athlete and now, there is a strong mutual interest.

Class of 2023 athlete Creed Whittemore of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida recently camped at West Virginia and walked away with his first Power 5 offer from WVU head coach, Neal Brown.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

"I was ecstatic," Whittemore said of the offer. "Coach Brown is a great coach. It's a great place, I've always wanted to play there. The fan base is electric and they've had some really good players in that offense. I really liked watching Tavon Austin, David Sills, and Will Grier just to name a few. It's an offense that I think I fit really well in."

Prior to attending the WVU camp this week, Whittemore held offers from Troy and Arkansas State while holding interest from Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Central Florida, and a few others.

When asked how interested he is in the WVU program, Whittemore immediately responded, "They're probably at the top."

Whittemore also added that he is planning visits to Wake Forest, Troy, and Central Florida.

