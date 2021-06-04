Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WVU Jumps to the Top for Recently Offered 2023 ATH Creed Whittemore

The WVU coaching staff was impressed with the Florida athlete and now, there is a strong mutual interest.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2023 athlete Creed Whittemore of F.W. Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida recently camped at West Virginia and walked away with his first Power 5 offer from WVU head coach, Neal Brown.

Neal Brown

"I was ecstatic," Whittemore said of the offer. "Coach Brown is a great coach. It's a great place, I've always wanted to play there. The fan base is electric and they've had some really good players in that offense. I really liked watching Tavon Austin, David Sills, and Will Grier just to name a few. It's an offense that I think I fit really well in."

Prior to attending the WVU camp this week, Whittemore held offers from Troy and Arkansas State while holding interest from Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Central Florida, and a few others.

When asked how interested he is in the WVU program, Whittemore immediately responded, "They're probably at the top."

Whittemore also added that he is planning visits to Wake Forest, Troy, and Central Florida.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Two Favorites Emerge in WVU's QB Search for 2022 Class

Top Recruits That are Visiting WVU This Week

WVU Camp/Visit Dates for June + Key Recruits to Keep an Eye On

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Neal Brown
Recruiting

WVU Jumps to the Top for Recently Offered 2023 ATH Creed Whittemore

USATSI_15198708_168388579_lowres
Football

Jarret Doege Expected to Throw at Manning Passing Academy in July

Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 11.17.45 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

WVU Stars Bria Holmes, Kysre Gondrezick Meet in WNBA Clash

Neal Brown
Area 304+

Two Favorites Emerge in WVU's QB Search for 2022 Class

Rasheed Marshall
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: Marshall and Garvin's Record-Setting 93-Yard TD Pass

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins smiles while talking to an official during the second half against the Boston University Terriers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Initial Thoughts on WVU's Non-Conference Schedule

USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

Screen Shot 2021-05-20 at 12.02.56 AM
Area 304+

A Look at Which Top Recruits are Visiting WVU This Week