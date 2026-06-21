WVU Lands 2027 Road-Grading Offensive Lineman Ryan Moore

The good news continues to roll in for the West Virginia football staff as they've nabbed their second commitment of the day, gaining a verbal pledge from class of 2027 offensive lineman Ryan Moore (6’4”, 290 lbs) from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. And yes, if that sounds familiar, it is the same school that produced WVU freshman running back Amari Latimer.

Moore picked the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Liberty, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, South Florida, Troy, Tulane, and Wake Forest, among others

The Scouting Report on Ryan Moore

Amari Latimer did a lot of great things last year at Sandy Creek at running back, but man, Ryan Moore certainly helped him out by plowing through the first two levels of defenders, giving him and the other backs a nice big gaping hole to run through. He plays with great pad level consistently, rarely ever losing the leverage battle. Keeps his feet underneath him at all times, giving him a strong base and ability to recover if there's a mishap initially. Definitely has strong hands and core to be able to create the push he does off the line of scrimmage and just straight up manhandle people.

Primarily lines up at left guard, but can play anywhere along the interior, including center. I'm not sure exactly where he ends up full-time, but I could see him serving as a primary backup at all three spots early in his career before he settles in at one spot and competes for a starting job. Heck, to be honest, depending on how quickly he can pack on another 10 or 15 pounds of muscle, he could be a candidate to be a part of the "heavy" package, assuming that's still in Rich Rodriguez's back pocket. Moore is a very intriguing prospect with tons of upside.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., RB Khamoni Williams, WR Brock Burrus, WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, TE Luke Linder, OL Jajuan Graham, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, EDGE Chris Wilson, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner, CB Zachary Gleason Jr., LS Warren Flatt