WVU Lands Commitment From Possible Hidden Gem Defensive Lineman in 2027 Class

The West Virginia Mountaineers are back on the board for the 2027 recruiting class, scooping up a commitment from defensive lineman DaJour Webb (6'3", 330 lbs) of Pine Richland, which is just outside of Pittsburgh.

Webb picked the Mountaineers over interest from Akron, James Madison, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), and Youngstown State.

"My relationship with the coaching staff is really good, especially with Coach (Willie) Green," he told West Virginia On SI. "I mean, he cares about me more as a person than as a football player, so I built a very special bond with him."

As a junior, Webb totaled 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. At season's end, he earned First Team All-Conference selection and a First Team All-State defensive lineman, while winning a WPIAL championship.

West Virginia did have commitments from LB Minikon Johnson and RB Armand Hill, who are also from the Pittsburgh metro, but have reopened their recruitments. WVU has remained in pursuit of Johnson, and I would expect that to be the case with Hill as well.

The quick scouting report on Webb

Plays the game violently. Strong lower half, powerful hands, and a quick first step off the ball. For a big guy, he moves around extremely well and probably way better than I anticipated before flipping on the film. Once he plays with a cleaner technique and plays lower to the ground, he'll be a handful at the next level. I've got to be honest here, the offers don't match the tape. A lot of schools are sleeping on this kid, and I have no idea why. The athleticism stands out for a 330-pound frame. A true run stuffer who can be a disruptor in the passing game, even if he's unable to get home and finish the play. Plays the game with a high motor, a relentless effort, and plays that way with every snap. I think the Mountaineers may have a hidden gem here.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.