WVU Makes Huge Impression on 2023 RB Cole Cabana

The Mountaineers offer Michigan running back Cole Cabana following his performance at this week's camp.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Following an impressive showing at WVU's Gold & Blue camp earlier this week, class of 2023 running back Cole Cabana (5'11", 170 lbs) of Dexter, MI received an offer from the West Virginia coaching staff.

"I was stoked for sure. I was really hoping for it throughout the camp because I was loving everything I was seeing and hearing. I loved both the coaches and the campus. I'm very excited to stay in contact with them."

SUBSCRIBE TO MOUNTAINEERMAVEN.COM NOW!

The biggest takeaway Cabana had from the camp was how helpful and passionate the coaching staff was about coaching everyone up during the camp. Cabana's lead recruiter, running backs coach Chad Scott made a big impression.

"Coach Scott started telling me the things he liked about me that he noticed today and my film. Then he gave me a couple of things I could work on to make my game better. I really liked him and definitely see us having a good relationship until and possibly after my commitment.

"From the stadiums and the practice fields to the beautiful campus to the coaches treating me super well and helping me out a lot, I loved it all. The energy from start to finish was something I liked as well."

In addition to his WVU offer, Cabana also holds offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Syracuse, Youngstown State, Cincinnati, Toledo, Bowling Green, Marshall, Louisville, and Liberty.

With it being in the early stages of his recruitment, Cabana is taking his time with the process but says that there are three schools standing out to him at the present moment.

"I would say I'm really liking the love from Cincinnati, Louisville, and WVU."

Cabana is hopeful to make a return to Morgantown this fall for a game but a date has not been scheduled just yet.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

WVU is Making 2023 DL Joel Starlings a Priority

2024 DL 'All Smiles' Following WVU Offer

Nicco Marchiol Gives WVU Something They Haven't Had in Years

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.