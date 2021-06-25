Sports Illustrated home
WVU Makes Top 3 for 2022 Safety Jacolby Spells

The Mountaineers are in the mix for the Florida safety.
West Virginia is officially in the running for 2022 safety Jacolby Spells (American Heritage HS/Fort Lauderdale, FL) who announced his top three schools on Friday evening. Joining the Mountaineers in his top list of schools are Indiana and Miami. 

Earlier this month, Spells took a three-day trip to Morgantown for an official visit and came away impressed.

"It was great, I really enjoyed it. I got to see the whole stadium, meet with the people over in academics, and also had one on one position meetings. Just talking to the coaches, it feels like somewhere I can be," Spells told Mountaineer Maven.

Spells has taken official visits to all three schools and will be making his decision on July 4th.

To read more on Spells' visit to WVU, click here.

