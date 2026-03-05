WVU Offers Five-Star Hoops Prospect DeMarcus Henry, Son of Mountaineer Legend

Despite a late push, Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers were unable to land five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late Chris Henry Sr., who played for the Mountaineers in the early 2000s. The decision came down to Ohio State and Oregon, and after postponing his signing, he ultimately landed with the Buckeyes.

There's a chance the Mountaineers could land Chris Jr.'s brother, though, DeMarcus, who is a five-star, top-15 recruit in the 2027 basketball class. On Wednesday, WVU assistant Yusuf Ali extended the offer, joining a long list of schools that are in heavy pursuit.

Blessed!!



After a great conversation with Coach Yusuf Ali, I’m thankful to receive an offer from West Virginia University. #GoMountaineers pic.twitter.com/7ujUcgzgTK — DeMarcus Henry (@demarcushenry15) March 5, 2026

Henry (6'7", 190 lbs) also holds offers from Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Grand Canyon, LSU, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UNLV, USC, Washington, Xavier, and a few others.

This season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, Henry has averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 2.2 assists, while shooting 55% from the floor and 35% from three-point land.

The ace recruiter for West Virginia

WVU Athletics Communications

It won't be easy, but the Mountaineers have a much better shot at landing DeMarcus than the football program had to land Chris Jr., in my opinion.

They can be more competitive in the NIL space, and WVU assistant coach Yusuf Ali is an elite recruiter. He played a pivotal role in the commitment and eventual signings of Miles Sadler and Aliou Dioum in the 2026 recruiting class. And Sadler, of course, is the highest-rated recruit in program history...for now. Ali has a strong relationship with 2027 center Paul Osaruyi, who is a consensus top-five player in the country and a current teammate of Sadler and Dioum at Bella Vista Prep in Arizona. Before coming to WVU, Ali spent one year under Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, and it appears he was able to establish some strong recruiting ties there in his brief time in the desert.

Ross Hodge and his staff have a real opportunity to build something special if they can land some big fish in this 2027 recruiting class.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.