WVU Secures Spot in Top 8 for 2027 4-Star Road-Grading OL Dominic Black

Class of 2027 offensive tackle Dominic Black (6'5", 290 lbs) out of Tri-Village High School in New Madison, Ohio, has trimmed his list of schools from 39 down to eight.

West Virginia made the "final" cut alongside Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. He also holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, UCLA, UConn, and several others.

A timeline for a decision has not been made at this time. The expectation is that one will be made after he takes his official visits this summer, shutting his recruitment down before the start of his senior season.

The scouting report on Dominic Black

Dominic Black

Primarily lines up at left tackle in high school; however, he could be a candidate to kick inside to guard. Plays with heavy hands, has a powerful strike, knocking defensive linemen off their course immediately, which puts him in a great spot to win consistently. Has a nastiness to him that fits a run-heavy offense well, especially one that plays with some tempo. Very athletic and moves extremely well when asked to pull and be a lead blocker in the run game. When he does get out in space, it can be a scary sight. He bulldozes right through linebackers and tosses them several yards, showing off that fierce strength.

The frame, strength, and technique are all in a great spot and will only continue to improve by the time he reaches his freshman year. With his skillset, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him get some action as a true freshman in a contributing role, even if it's in a handful of games. Definitely has the makeup of a multi-year starter, and landing him would give Rich Rodriguez another big-time anchor up front along with Kevin Brown.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Roscoe Hayes, DL DaJour Webb, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

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