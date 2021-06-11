WVU Working to Set Up a Visit Date for Recently Offered DT Enyce Sledge

The Mountaineers are hoping to fit in a visit before a decision is made next month.

Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia coaching staff offered class of 2022 defensive tackle Enyce Sledge (6'3", 310 lbs) of Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana.

"What I was thinking when I got the offer was I can't believe this. West Virginia offering gave me a lot of excitement," Sledge told Mountaineer Maven. "It's a great place. I love how it is run by the head coach and the staff and I love how they play defense."

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was the one responsible for sending out the offer and according to Sledge, they are already building a strong connection.

"Our relationship is really great. We have that bond where we can trust each other and that's what I expect. We have talked about where he sees me on their defense which is at the nose guard spot and we've also talked about other things outside of football like the other sports I play and things like that."

Sledge has been racking up offers left and right recently with several schools hitting him up almost every day. When asked which schools are recruiting him the hardest he responded, "I would say all of them because my phone never stops ringing," Sledge said jokingly. "But I enjoy it because you only get this opportunity once."

Sledge currently holds offers from Baylor, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Memphis, Ohio, Purdue, Southern Miss, SMU, Troy, Tulane, UNLV, Western Kentucky, and now WVU.

The next three weeks will be jam-packed for Sledge as he will be taking visits to Purdue from June 11-13, Indiana from June 18-20, and Baylor from June 25-27.

As of right now, Sledge has a commitment date set for July 5th so things are about to get rather hectic for him. He does not have a visit date scheduled with West Virginia but that doesn't entirely rule them out of the running to land him.

"Yes, coach and I have talked about it but there hasn't been a date set up yet but we are trying to work one out."

