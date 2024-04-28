The 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award Recipients
The West Virginia University football program announced the recipients of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon. The award is presented to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.
2024 Iron Mountaineer Award Winners
Wyatt Milum (Sr., 6’6”, 317)
Sean Martin (Sr., 6’5”, 295)
Preston Fox (r-Jr., 5’10”, 190)
Garrett Greene (Sr., 5’11”, 201)
Austin Brinkman (Sr., 6’4”, 241)
Since 1996, 82 players have been tabbed with Iron Mountaineer distinction, with 18 players earning the award more than once.
The winners are the best in the testing at the conclusion of winter conditioning, measuring the broad jump, vertical jump, bench, squat, power clean lift, 225 bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three cone, 60-yard shuttle and the 10/20-yard sprint. The winners are selected from three groups: OL/DL, QB/RB/WR/DB and FB/TE/LB/SP. The top performers in each category are selected by their teammates.
The distinctive award is a 6.2-pound coal statue made entirely of native West Virginian natural resources: coal, wood and natural wood stain. One permanent Iron Mountaineer with the names of all winners is on display in the WVU strength and conditioning complex.
Previous Iron Mountaineer Award winners
2023 - Doug Nester, Jared Bartlett, Marcis Floyd, Tony Mathis Jr.
2022 – Zach Frazier, Jared Bartlett, Graeson Malashevich, Doug Nester
2021 – Leddie Brown, Zach Frazier, Graeson Malashevich, Tony Mathis Jr., Scottie Young Jr.
2020 - Dante Bonamico, Noah Guzman, James Gmiter and Bryce Ford-Wheaton
2019 – Josh Chandler-Semedo, Reese Donahue, Colton McKivitz, Alec Sinkfield
2018 – Gary Jennings Jr., Colton McKivitz, David Sills V, Dylan Tonkery
2017 – David Long Jr., Jon Lewis, Elijah Wellman
2016 – Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Daikiel Shorts Jr., Elijah Wellman
2015 – Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Tyler Orlosky
2014 – Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley
2013 – Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke
2012 – Jeff Braun, Will Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redma
2011 – Will Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy
2010 – Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Keith Tandy
2009 – Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams
2008 – Zac Cooper, J.T. Thomas, Nate Sowers
2007 – Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud
2006 – Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton
2005 – Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson
2004 – Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello
2003 – Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig
2002 – Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo
2001 – David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett
2000 – Avon Cobourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmonds, Antwan Lake
1999 – Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy
1998 – Tanner Russell, Boo Sensabaugh, Eric de Groh, Shawn Foreman
1997 – Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe
1996 – Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.