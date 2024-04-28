Mountaineers Now

The 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award Recipients

The West Virginia University football program announced the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award winners

Christopher Hall

2024 Iron Mountaineer Award winners.
2024 Iron Mountaineer Award winners. / Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program announced the recipients of the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon. The award is presented to the most outstanding performers in WVU’s offseason strength and conditioning program.

2024 Iron Mountaineer Award Winners

Wyatt Milum (Sr., 6’6”, 317)

Wyatt Milum receives the Iron Mountaineer Award
Wyatt Milum receives the Iron Mountaineer Award / Christopher Hall

Sean Martin (Sr., 6’5”, 295)

Sean Martin receives the Iron Mountaineer Award
Sean Martin receives the Iron Mountaineer Award / Christopher Hall

Preston Fox (r-Jr., 5’10”, 190)

Preston Fox receives the Iron Mountaineer Award
Preston Fox receives the Iron Mountaineer Award / Christopher Hall

Garrett Greene (Sr., 5’11”, 201)

Garrett Greene receives the Iron Mountaineer Award
Garrett Greene receives the Iron Mountaineer Award / Christopher Hall

Austin Brinkman (Sr., 6’4”, 241)

Austin Brinkman receives the Iron Mountaineer Award
Austin Brinkman receives the Iron Mountaineer Award / Christopher Hall

Since 1996, 82 players have been tabbed with Iron Mountaineer distinction, with 18 players earning the award more than once.

The winners are the best in the testing at the conclusion of winter conditioning, measuring the broad jump, vertical jump, bench, squat, power clean lift, 225 bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three cone, 60-yard shuttle and the 10/20-yard sprint. The winners are selected from three groups: OL/DL, QB/RB/WR/DB and FB/TE/LB/SP. The top performers in each category are selected by their teammates.

The distinctive award is a 6.2-pound coal statue made entirely of native West Virginian natural resources: coal, wood and natural wood stain. One permanent Iron Mountaineer with the names of all winners is on display in the WVU strength and conditioning complex.

Previous Iron Mountaineer Award winners

2023 - Doug Nester, Jared Bartlett, Marcis Floyd, Tony Mathis Jr.

2022 – Zach Frazier, Jared Bartlett, Graeson Malashevich, Doug Nester

2021 – Leddie Brown, Zach Frazier, Graeson Malashevich, Tony Mathis Jr., Scottie Young Jr.

2020 - Dante Bonamico, Noah Guzman, James Gmiter and Bryce Ford-Wheaton

2019 – Josh Chandler-Semedo, Reese Donahue, Colton McKivitz, Alec Sinkfield

2018 – Gary Jennings Jr., Colton McKivitz, David Sills V, Dylan Tonkery

2017 – David Long Jr., Jon Lewis, Elijah Wellman

2016 – Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Daikiel Shorts Jr., Elijah Wellman

2015 – Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Tyler Orlosky

2014 – Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley

2013 – Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke

2012 – Jeff Braun, Will Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redma

2011 – Will Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy

2010 – Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Keith Tandy

2009 – Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams

2008 – Zac Cooper, J.T. Thomas, Nate Sowers

2007 – Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud

2006 – Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton

2005 – Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson

2004 – Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello

2003 – Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig

2002 – Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo

2001 – David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett

2000 – Avon Cobourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmonds, Antwan Lake

1999 – Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy

1998 – Tanner Russell, Boo Sensabaugh, Eric de Groh, Shawn Foreman

1997 – Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe

 1996 – Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL