How to Watch & Listen to No. 16 West Virginia at Arizona
The No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers (16-3, 6-2) wrap up a two-game road trip in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats (13-8, 4-4) for the third meeting between the programs.
West Virginia vs. Arizona Series History
Arizona leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Arizona 75, WVU 62 (March 17, 2023, College Park, MD, NCCA tournament)
When: Saturday, January 25
Location: Tuscon, Arizona, McKale Center (14,545)
Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Cindy Brunson and Joan Bonvicini
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Arizona is led in scoring and assists by Jada Williams who averages 12.4 points and 3.1 assists per game this season. Breya Cunningham paces the Wildcats in rebounds (7.6), steals (1.7) and blocks (1.8).
- AU enters the contest with a 4-4 record in Big 12 play and are winners of two straight contests, after taking down Kansas, 74-59, on the road and Cincinnati, 72-62, on Wednesday at home. Arizona is 8-4 this season at home and holds a 1-3 mark in conference games at home.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.0), junior guard Jordan Harrison (14.1) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.5) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Harrison’s 5.3 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 6th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.1 steals per game ranks first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (57), Watson (59) and Harrison (39), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 37 and 34 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 34+ steals through 19 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 15 games, to average 25.5 per game. The mark ranks fourth in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.6 steals per game and holds a +9.9 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 80.5 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 27.6 points.
- WVU has won 12 straight at home dating back to last season and is a perfect 11-0 at home this season. The Mountaineers are 3-2 in true road contests this season.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 8 on the all-time scoring list with 1,706, and behind Hall of Famer Kate Bulger (2001-04) with 1,733. She is 4th in steals with 288 and sits just five away from catching Hall of Famer Rosemary Kosiorek (1989-92) who has 293.