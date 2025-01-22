How to Watch & Listen to No. 16 West Virginia vs. Arizona State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2) are on road at Arizona State (8-11, 2-5) Sunday afternoon for the second meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Iowa State Series History
West Virginia leads 1-0
Last Meeting: WVU 89, Arizona State 75 (1989)
When: Wednesday, January 22
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Braiden Bell
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Arizona State is led in scoring by Tyi Skinner (16.4) and Jalyn Brown (17.1) while Jyah LoVett joins the pair on double figures with 10.5 points per game. Nevaeh Parkinson has grabbed 7.1 rebounds per game as three ASU players average over five per game. Skinner adds a team-leading 2.8 rebounds per game.
- The Sun Devils won their first two games in conference play, defeating Texas Tech and Houston before dropping their last four. The Sun Devils are 1-2 at home in conference play and 5-3 overall when playing in Tempe.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (18.4), junior guard Jordan Harrison (14.2) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.9) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Harrison’s 5.1 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 8th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game which ranks seventh in the Big 12 while her 3.1 steals per game ranks second and Quinerly’s 3.2 steals per game is first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (55), Watson (55) and Harrison (38), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 36 and 33 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 30+ steals through 18 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 15 games, to average 25.9 per game. The mark ranks second in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.8 steals per game and holds a +10.0 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 80.0 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 27.5 points.
- With a win, the Mountaineers will collect the program’s 900th career win. WVU has won 12 straight at home dating back to last season and is a perfect 11-0 at home this season. The Mountaineers are 2-2 in true road contests this season.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 8 on the all-time scoring list with 1,679, and behind Hall of Famer Kate Bulger (2001-04) with 1,733. She is 4th in steals with 286 and sits just seven away from catching Hall of Famer Rosemary Kosiorek (1989-92) who has 293.