How to Watch & Listen to No. 17 West Virginia at Texas Tech
The No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 2-1) are on the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2) for the 25th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Series History
West Virginia leads 18-6
Last Meeting: No. 22 WVU 82, Texas Tech 59 (Feb. 6, 2024, Morgantown, WV)
When: Wednesday, January 8
Location: Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets Arena (15,300)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Ron Thulin and Brandi Poole
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Texas Tech is led by Jasmine Shavers who scores 15.5 points per game. She is joined in double figures by Bailey Maupin with 13.7 points per game. Maupin adds a team leading 2.4 assists per game while Shavers averages 2.0 steals. Sarengbe Sanogo leads the team with 4.4 rebounds per game.
- The Red Raiders opened conference play with a win over Houston before dropping its last two contest to Arizona State and Kansas State. TTU is 1-0 at home in conference play and a perfect 9-0 this season.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (18.7), junior guard Jordan Harrison (14.2) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.5) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Harrison’s 5.3 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 7th in the conference. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.0 steals per game ranks first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Watson (43), Quinerly (37) and Harrison (28), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 29 and 28 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 28+ steals through 13 games. The Mountaineers’ 14.5 steals per game are the best in the Big 12 and 4th nationally.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, to average 25.8 per game. The mark ranks sixth in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in four games, including a season-high 44. WVU holds a +9.57 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 81.4 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 30.4 points.
- Quinerly currently sits 11th in points at 1,607, and behind Hall of Famer Liz Repella (2008-11) with 1,641. She is also tied for 6th in steals with Alexis Basil (1984-87) with 268.