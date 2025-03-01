How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia at Cincinnati
The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers (22-6, 11-5) are on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (15-12, 7-10) for the 17th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Series History
West Virginia leads 11-5
Last Meeting: No. 18 WVU 69, Cincinnati 50 (Morgantown, WV)
When: Saturday, March 1
Location: Cincinnati, OH, Fifth Third Arena (13,176)
Tip-off: 2:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Anthony Mazzini and A.B. Stocks
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Cincinnati features two averaging double-figure scoring, led by Jillian Hayes’ 15.6 points per game. Tineya Hylton adds 13.3 points per game and a team-leading 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Hayes also leads the Bearcats on the glass, grabbing 9.6 per contest to narrowly miss out on a double-double average.
- With a win, WVU will reach 13 Big 12 conference wins in a season for just the third time in 13 seasons. The five conference losses will also signify the second fewest in Big 12 play and the lease since losing just two during the 2014 season.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (20.1), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.1) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.0) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the third-best in the conference and 19th in the nation.
- Harrison’s 4.7 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 10th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.3 steals per game ranks first and Quinerly’s 3.1 steals per game is second.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Watson (94), Quinerly (86) and Harrison (60), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest to all rank inside the top five in the conference. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 51 and 49 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 49+ steals through 28 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in 61 straight contests, the longest active streak in the nation. This season WVU has recorded 20+ turnovers in 19 games, to average 24.7 per game. The mark ranks second in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.4 steals per game and holds a +9.07 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 76.0 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 21.1 points.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 5 on the all-time scoring list with 1,906. Quinerly is 3rd in steals with 317 and sits sixth all-time in Big 12 Conference history. Her 652 points this season are the seventh most all-time by a WVU player.