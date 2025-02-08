How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia at Houston
The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 7-3) are on the road to take on the Houston Cougars (5-18, 1-11) for the fifth meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Houston Series History
West Virginia leads 4-0
Last Meeting: WVU 80, Houston 39 (Jan. 17, 2024, in Morgantown)
When: Saturday, February 8
Location: Houston, TX, Ferrell Center (10, 347)
Tip-off: 3:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN+
Announcers: Chelsea Reber and Austyn Iven
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Houston features three scoring in double figures, led by Laila Blair’s 13.0 points per game while Gigi Cooke (11.7) and Eylia Love (10.9) are also double-digit scorers. Love corrals 6.5 rebounds per game as Blair manages 2.5 assists. Kierra Merchant is recording 2.3 steals per game as Love chips in with 2.1.
- The Cougars’ only win in conference play comes against Oklahoma State. This season UH is 5-7 when playing in home games. Houston is averaging just 58.6 points per game this season and shooting just 33.5 percent from the field.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.0), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.3) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (13.1) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the fourth-best in the conference and 35th in the nation.
- Harrison’s 4.8 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 8th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.1 steals per game ranks second and Quinerly’s 3.4 steals per game is first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (72), Watson (69) and Harrison (45), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 43 and 41 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 40+ steals through 22 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 18 games, to average 25.4 per game. The mark ranks third in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.7 steals per game and holds a +9.1 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 78.2 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 25.5 points.
Quinerly currently sits No. 6 on the all-time scoring list with 1,763, behind Teana Muldrow (2014-18) with 1,819. She is 3rd in steals with 303 and needs 47 more to catch Jenny Hillen (1986-89) for second. Her steals rank ninth all-time in Big 12 history.