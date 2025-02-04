How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia vs. Kansas
The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4, 7-3) host the Kansas Jayhawks (14-8, 4-7) for the 26th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Kansas Series History
West Virginia leads 18-7
Last Meeting: WVU 85, Kansas 60 (Dec. 30, 2023, in Lawrence)
When: Wednesday, February 5
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN+
Announcers: Nick Farrell and Meg Bulger
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Kansas features two scoring in double figures, led by S’Mya Nichols 20.2 points per game which is third in the Big 12 Conference this season. Her 4.9 assists per game also leads KU. Elle Evans also averages double-figure scoring with 14.0 points per game. Regan Williams grabs 5.2 rebounds while Laia Conesa averages 1.5 steals per game.
- The Jayhawks sit a 4-7 in conference play and are 2-3 when playing in road games. Kansas scores 67.1 points per game this season while limiting its opponent to just 64.9 points per game.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.2), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.2) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.7) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the fifth-best in the conference and 31st in the nation.
- Harrison’s 4.9 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 9th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.1 steals per game ranks second and Quinerly’s 3.5 steals per game is first.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Quinerly (69), Watson (66) and Harrison (41), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 40 and 38 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 38+ steals through 20 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 17 games, to average 25.2 per game. The mark ranks third in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.6 steals per game and holds a +9.1 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 78.3 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 25.1 points.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 7 on the all-time scoring list with 1,747, behind Talisha Hargis (1995-98) with 1,751. She is 3rd in steals with 300 and needs 50 more to catch Jenny Hillen (1986-89) for second.