Players Still on West Virginia's Roster Entering the Final Day of the Transfer Portal

As of this writing on Friday morning, there are only 55 names showing on the 2026 West Virginia football roster. Don't freak out. The other 50+ names expected to be on the team next fall will be there in the coming days.

In all likelihood, they (WVU) are waiting until the transfer portal closes to fully update the roster, knowing that those who are signed are 100% coming to Morgantown. It would be a pretty big waste of time to create all of those player profiles, and for whatever reason, a few of them don't make it to campus.

Already two members of the 2026 early signing period class — P Chase Ridley and DL KJ Gillespie — have requested release from their National Letter of Intent, so things can still happen. West Virginia needs to have its roster at the 105 mark, and depending on what their final plans are in the transfer portal, they may bump a few guys out today to make room, that is if it's necessary.

A handful of transfers and the entire early signing class are not currently listed, although many of them are already on campus and participating in winter workouts.

Here's a position-by-position look at who is currently listed on the official roster.

* - transfer

QB: Max Brown, Scott Fox Jr., Max Anderson, Michael Hawkins Jr.*

RB: Andre Devine, Cam Cook*

WR: Jaden Bray, Armoni Weaver, Cyrus Traugh, DJ Epps*, TaRon Francis*, John Neider*, Prince Strachan*

TE: Carter Zuliani, Ryan Ward, Josh Sapp*

OL: Raymond Kovalesky, Nick Krahe, Josh Aisosa, Trevor Bigelow, Philip Bowser, Malik Agbo, Landen Livingston, Griffin Fogle, Andreas Hunter, Cam Griffin*, Wes King*, Devin Vass*

DE: David Afogho*

DL: Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Brandon Caesar, Harper Holloman*, Will LeBlanc*

LB: Ben Cutter, Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor, Malachi Hood*, Isaiah Patterson*, Tyler Stolsky*

CB: Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Jayden Bell, Chams Diagne*, Geimere Latimer*, Andrew Powdrell*

S: Nick Taylor, Kamari Wilson*

K: Nate Flower, Jack Cassidy*

P: Bryan Hansen*

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

Transfers not yet listed

TE Cam Ball, OL Amare Grayson, OL Carsten Casady, CB Maliek Hawkins, K Peter Notaro.

