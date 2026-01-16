How Pro Football Focus Graded West Virginia's Transfer Additions From Their 2025 Season

Just how good are West Virginia's additions through the transfer portal? Well, it depends on who you ask. Yesterday, I ranked the top five portal acquisitions, along with a bonus pick and a wild card. Today, we look at how the evaluators over at Pro Football Focus view them.

Players are listed in order (by grade) and broken down by which side of the ball they are on.

OFFENSE

RB Cam Cook - 85.7

WR Prince Strachan - 80.1 (7 snaps)

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. - 74.1

OL Carsten Casady - 72.1

WR DJ Epps - 71.4

WR John Neider - 69.1

OL Amare Grayson - 68.2

OL Wes King - 66.1

OL Cam Griffin - 64.2

WR TaRon Francis - 58.0 (3 snaps)

TE Josh Sapp - 57.2

TE Cam Ball - 56.5

OL Devin Vass - 55.3

My two cents: The offensive line is in much better shape with these additions, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see some of those guys crack the 70s on PFF next fall. If the Mountaineers can get similar production out of Cam Cook and one receiver to step up as a true playmaker, the offense will be more efficient in 2026, and by a mile.

DEFENSE

S Kamari Wilson - 76.3

EDGE Harper Holloman - 70.5

EDGE David Afogho - 66.1

LB Tyler Stolsky - 63.2

CB Maliek Hawkins - 61.4 (3 snaps)

CB Andrew Powdrell - 61.2

CB Geimere Latimer - 59.8

CB Chams Diagne - 59.5

LB Malachi Hood - 54.9

LB Isaiah Patterson - 49.6

DL Will LeBlanc - N/A

My two cents: These grades are better aligned with my thoughts on West Virginia's defense at the moment. There is some major concern with the depth in all three levels, in addition to the top guys on the depth chart along the defensive line and cornerback room. WVU is going to need some of these guys to play above expectations in order to compete in the Big 12.

SPECIALISTS

K Jack Cassidy - 63.6

P Bryan Hansen - 63.6

K Peter Notaro - 60.1

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

How WVU Transfers Were Rated as Recruits and Which Were the Most Coveted Prospects

Players Still on West Virginia's Roster Entering the Final Day of the Transfer Portal

Marshall Lands Third West Virginia Transfer This Portal Cycle

West Virginia 2026 Signee Requests Release From NLI, Will Play for Another School

Longtime WVU Football Assistant Jeff Casteel to Retire From Coaching