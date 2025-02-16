How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia vs. No. 14 Kansas State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (20-5, 10-4) host the Kansas State Wildcats (24-3, 12-2) for the 27th meeting between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Kansas State Series History
West Virginia leads 18-9
Last Meeting: No. 16 Kansas State 65, WVU 62 (March 9, 2024, Big 12 Championship)
When: Monday, February 17
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 2:00 p.m. EST
TV: FOX
Announcers: Elise Woodward and Connor Onion
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Ayoka Lee, has missed the last seven contests with Kansas State and is not expected to play. The Wildcats are led in scoring by Serena Sundell who averages 13.7 points per game. She also adds a team leading 7.1 assists.
- She is joined in double figures by Temira Poindexter (12.5), Jaelyn Glenn (10.2) and Taryn Sides (10.2). Kennedy Taylor leads the effort on the glass, averaging 4.7 rebounds.
- The matchup will be a battle of the best offense and the best defense in the conference with Kansas State scoring 81.3 points per game and the West Virginia defense limiting its opponents to just 53.5 points per game.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.4), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.3) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.7) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the fourth-best in the conference and 30th in the nation.
- Harrison’s 4.6 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 10th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.4 steals per game ranks first and Quinerly’s 3.3 steals per game is second.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Watson (86), Quinerly (78) and Harrison (55), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest to all rank inside the top five in the conference. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 48 and 43 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 43+ steals through 25 games. The Mountaineers are the only team in the country with four players averaging over two steals per game this season.
- West Virginia has forced 15+ turnovers in every game this season, including 20+ in 17 games, to average 25.0 per game. The mark ranks second in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks first in the nation with 14.6 steals per game and holds a +9.08 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 77.4 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 23.9 points.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 5 on the all-time scoring list with 1,829. Quinerly is 3rd in steals with 309 and sits tied eighth all-time in Big 12 Conference history.