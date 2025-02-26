How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia vs. Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers (21-6, 11-5) host the Utah Utes (21-6, 12-4) in the first ever meeting between the two programs.
When: Wednesday, February 26
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia, WVU Coliseum (14,000)
Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Announcers: Nick Farrell and Meg Bulger
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College(Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- Utah is led in scoring by Gianna Kneepkens who averages 19.4 points per game. She is joined in double-figures by Maye Toure (12.7) and Kennady McQueen. The Utes are one of the nation’s premier shooting teams, shooting at 47.7 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Both marks rank inside the top 15 in the nation.
- Kneepkens and McQueen are the conference best three-point shooters, knocking down over 45 percent of their attempts from deep. Ines Vieira paces the Utes with 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game and Toure adds 6.5 rebounds.
- Senior guard JJ Quinerly (19.4), junior guard Jordan Harrison (13.4) and junior guard Sydney Shaw (12.2) pace the Mountaineers scoring production this season. Quinerly’s scoring average is the third-best in the conference and 25th in the nation.
- Harrison’s 4.6 assists per game leads WVU and ranks 9th in the Big 12. Senior guard Kyah Watson has grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game which ranks fifth in the Big 12 while her 3.4 steals per game ranks first and Quinerly’s 3.1 steals per game is second.
- The Big 12’s leaders in steals last season, Watson (92), Quinerly (82) and Harrison (58), are at it again this season averaging over two steals per contest to all rank inside the top five in the conference. Junior guard Sydney Shaw and Senior guard Sydney Woodley have also gotten in on the action with 51 and 46 steals this season, giving WVU five players with 46+ steals through 27 games.
- The Mountaineers have forced 15+ turnovers in 60 straight contests, the longest active streak in the nation. This season WVU has recorded 20+ turnovers in 18 games, to average 24.59 per game. The mark ranks second in the nation. The Mountaineers have forced 30-plus turnovers in six games, including a season-high 44. WVU ranks second in the nation with 14.3 steals per game and holds a +8.96 turnover margin.
- West Virginia is averaging 76.1 points per game while outscoring their opponents by an average of 21.8 points.
- Quinerly currently sits No. 5 on the all-time scoring list with 1,868. Quinerly is 3rd in steals with 313 and sits tied for seventh all-time in Big 12 Conference history.