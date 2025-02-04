JJ Quinerly Selected as a Candidate for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award
Monday afternoon, the Naismith Hall of Fame announced West Virginia University guard JJ Quinerly as one of ten candidates for the 2025 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, in its eighth year, honors the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. It is named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer, the first player, regardless of gender, to be chosen for an All-America Team in four consecutive college seasons.
Quinerly is averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game and her 3.5 steals per game leads the Big 12 Conference and ranks fifth nationally.
The senior has reached double figures in every game this season and has amped her game during the conference slate. She has scored 20-plus in five of the Mountaineers' ten Big 12 games, including a season-high 31 points against UCF, to position herself third in the league in scoring at 20.2 ppg to go with a conference-best 4.0 steals per game.
2025 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Candidates
Sarah Ashlee Barker – Alabama
Lauren Jensen – Creighton
Ta’Niya Latson - Florida State
Flau’jae Johnson – LSU
Shyanne Sellers – Maryland
Hannah Hidalgo - Notre Dame
Madison Conner – TCU
JuJu Watkins – USC
Mikayla Blakes – Vanderbilt
JJ Quinerly - West Virginia
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, February 7, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.
In March, the Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to West’s family, Meyers Drysdale, and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Jerry West and Ann Meyers Drysdale Awards are composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.