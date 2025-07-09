JJ Quinerly Keeps Rolling, Earns Player of the Game Honors After Setting Career High
It took a few games, but JJ Quinerly is starting to carve herself out a key role for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. On Monday night, she notched her third consecutive game reaching double figures and set a career high with 18 points.
The former West Virginia star went 7/17 from the floor, including a 4/8 from three-point range. She also dished out five assists, recorded two steals, and pulled down one rebound in the team's 102-72 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
Over this recent three-game stretch where she's seen an expanded role, Quinerly has totaled 50 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists, and three steals, connecting on 18/35 (51% FG) and 6/12 (50% 3FG).
“I think you’re seeing with JJ, just her getting more comfortable as a point guard," Dallas head coach Chris Koclanes said. "The last couple years at West Virginia, she played off the ball, so really commanding her spot and finding balance of when to score, when to facilitate. I think her tempo has impacted us in so many ways.”
Quinerly and the Wings will be looking to get back in the win column tonight as they hit the road to take on the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Four Players Not Listed on WVU Football's Roster Inside 2025 Media Guide
No Backyard Brawl in the Top 25 College Football Rivalries is Pure Absurdity
Big 12 Media Day Schedule: How to Watch WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Live
Brett Yormark Explains the Decision to Abandon the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll