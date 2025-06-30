JJ Quinerly Puts on a Show in First Career WNBA Start with Dallas Wings
For the first fifteen games of her WNBA career, former West Virginia star guard JJ Quinerly contributed off the bench for the Dallas Wings, seeing limited action.
Over the weekend, she notched her first career start and did not disappoint, finishing the game with 15 points (4/6 FG, 1/1 3FG), four rebounds, and four assists in Dallas' 79-71 win over the Washington Mystics.
Quinerly was selected in the third round (27th overall) by the Wings back in April after completing a legendary career at WVU. She will go down as one of the best players in program history - a three-time All-Big 12 selection, three-time All-Big 12 Defense selection, and a two-time winner of the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year award.
In 126 career games at West Virginia, Quinerly averaged 16 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 43% from the floor and 32% from three-point range.
Quinerly and the Wings will be back in action on Thursday as they play host to the Phoenix Mercury at 8 p.m. ET. The Wings' next televised game is set for June 13th against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.
